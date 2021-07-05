Virginia State Police encourages people to take things slow as Fourth of July weekend ends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is encouraging drivers to take things slow as the Fourth of July weekend wraps up.

There are more troopers on the road for the holiday meaning Sgt. Rob Black was back behind the wheel to help his team keep the Rockbridge and Botetourt County region safe.

“I love it, I absolutely love it. Making sure people are safe starting out with disabled motorists, changing tires, making sure they got gas,” Black said.

That push for safety also includes identifying reckless drivers.

“We just want to make sure people get to their destination. Last year we had 831 people die on Virginia’s roads and that’s far too many,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, Rockbridge and Botetourt Counties have had no fatalities, but Black said his team has been busy.

“We have had a couple DUIs, a couple of serious crashes, but luckily everyone has been able to get home,” he said.

And Black wants to keep it that way. So when he sees tickets that show someone driving 106 mph in his region, he urges others to take things slow.

“There’s no need to be going that fast. There are plenty of legal ways for people to enjoy high rates of speeds, but not on the roadway. Please not on the roadway,” he said.

To keep an eye on any reckless behavior, Virginia State Police has 75 percent of all of its troopers on the road for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We are not out here to ruin a good time, we are not our here to be mean, we are just trying to make sure people get there safe,” Black said.

