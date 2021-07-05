Violence erupts across RVA over Fourth of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Violence erupted across RVA over the Fourth of July weekend.

Saturday, July 3

A deceased 22-year-old man has been identified after a shooting that occurred near an apartment complex in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a man laying on the ground around 3:15 p.m. Authorities identified the man as Darius Royster.

Chesterfield County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Two men were killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to Richmond police. Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for shooting reports at 3:51 p.m. The victim’s identities have not been released and no suspect information has been found at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

One juvenile female is dead and a male victim is injured after a shooting occurred at White Oak Village Shopping Center just before 5:30 p.m. The identity of the deceased is being withheld due to age.

Please call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information about this incident.

Sunday, July 4

One man has died following a shooting at Arlington Park around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. At this time, the man’s identity has not been released as family members are notified. Several vehicles at the park were damaged by bullets, according to a release from the Hopewell Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Another shooting happened on Fairfield Avenue around 11 p.m. last night where two people were shot, with one who was dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. An hour later on Engleside Drive, another man was taken to the hospital after a shooting but later died.

If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

