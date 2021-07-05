Healthcare Pros
Two people killed, one hurt in separate shootings in Henrico

Shootings happened about an hour apart
Henrico Police Investigating Double Shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Henrico Police Investigating Double Shooting on Fairfield Avenue(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead and at least one more hurt in two separate shooting just an hour apart in Henrico.

Officers were called out to Fairfield Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday night, where they found two men shot. One died from his injuries at the scene, the other went to the hospital with critical injuries.

Then about an hour later, officers responded to Engleside Drive near Elba Street for ore gunfire. A man went to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

It’s not clear if Henrico Police have any suspects in either case. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

