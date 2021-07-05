Healthcare Pros
Richmond public housing authority plans to resume evictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia’s capital city plan to resume evicting families from public housing units for the first time in nearly two years if they have failed to pay their rent.

The Times-Dispatch reports that over 800 households in units overseen by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority had entered repayment plans for delinquent balances totaling about $1 million as of mid-June. Nearly 700 of them had fallen behind on those agreements.

The authority oversees roughly 3,700 units. It had agreed to halt evictions in 2019 under pressure from tenants’ advocates.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a government moratorium protected tenants from getting evicted.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

