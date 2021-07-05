Healthcare Pros
Positivity rate increases to 2% | Less than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in last week

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s testing positivity rate remains low another week in a row despite an increase to 2 percent over the weekend, according to the state’s department of health. Over the last week, less than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the commonwealth.

In total, the health department reported 1,365 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths between Monday, June 28 and Monday, July 5. The positivity rate is currently at 2 percent.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

The commonwealth has now reported 681,194 total COVID-19 cases and 11,431 deaths. Since the pandemic began, 30,639 patients have been hospitalized.

There are a total of 3,701 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,397 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 7,734,957 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 28,318 cases, 1,033 hospitalizations, 451 deaths
  • Henrico: 26,016 cases, 1,124 hospitalizations, 638 deaths
  • Richmond: 17,054 cases, 828 hospitalizations, 271 deaths
  • Hanover: 8,283 cases, 293 hospitalizations, 167 deaths
  • Petersburg: 3,959 cases, 174 hospitalizations, 87 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,483 cases, 55 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

As of July 5, at least 5,065,779 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 59.3% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,370,235 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 51.2% of Virginia’s population.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.

As COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to trend down and vaccine distribution continues across the state, NBC12 will only be updating this story on Mondays unless case trends increase. This story was last updated on June 28 at 11:30 a.m.

