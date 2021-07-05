Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police, neighbors in Richmond area deal with illegal firework concerns

Communities around the Richmond area have been inundated with illegal fireworks for weeks now.
Communities around the Richmond area have been inundated with illegal fireworks for weeks now.(NBC12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Communities around the Richmond area have been inundated with illegal fireworks for weeks now.

“Certainly for our citizens, playing the game of ‘was that fireworks or gunshots’ is not a really fun game to play in the middle of the night,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

Neighbors dealing with the issues did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation but did share some of their experiences off camera.

Those booms in the sky have increased over the past year in Richmond, according to city councilor Stephanie Lynch, stemming from a summer of protests. Lynch has several concerns, including the tug on already strained police resources.

“A lot of the time we’re finding - at least south of the river - is these individuals are mobile. So they’ll set something off in a park and leave, and so it’s kind of hard to identify who is setting them off,” said Lynch.

While wonderful in the right setting, there are a number of concerns with constant fireworks. There’s the disruption to family life including scared pets and sleeping babies. And remember veterans who suffer from PTSD can have a difficult time around the fourth holiday, even without the homegrown show.

“For folks like my husband, or kids that have lived through trauma, PTSD, I mean it really is in the night time when things are rattling off like that is really disturbing for folks that have experienced trauma of any sort, and particularly of gun violence,” said Lynch.

There are also safety issues including falling firework debris onto neighborhood homes with the potential to cause a roof fire. In Virginia, fireworks that leave the ground are illegal. All fireworks are banned in The City of Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the shooting. Here, officers stand...
Chesterfield police identify man found dead after shooting
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Two men killed in fatal Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond

Latest News

Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
The victim was shot and was identified as Manuel Antonio Jimenez, 41.
Cold Case: Chesterfield police asking for help solving 1995 Rockwood Park murder
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park