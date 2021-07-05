Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Man dies after shooting in Hopewell park

When officers arrived to 2700 Courthouse Road, they found a man unresponsive in the roadway....
When officers arrived to 2700 Courthouse Road, they found a man unresponsive in the roadway. Police say the man had life-threatening gunshot wounds and died at the scene.(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died following a shooting in a Hopewell park on July 4th, per a release from Hopewell police.

Officers responded to calls reporting shots fired and a large disturbance in Arlington Park around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived to 2700 Courthouse Road, they found a man unresponsive in the roadway. Police say the man had life-threatening gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

At this time, the man’s identity has not been released as family members are notified.

Several vehicles at the park were damaged by bullets, according to a release from the Hopewell Police Department.

The department is investigating the matter as a death investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

People with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or the P3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Two men killed in fatal Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the shooting. Here, officers stand...
Chesterfield police identify man found dead after shooting
Chesterfield police are investigating the fatal crash.
Police say speed likely contributed to fatal crash; minor transported to hospital
Chesterfield police are investigating a potential drowning. (Source: RNN)
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting

Latest News

Elsa is expected to be a weak tropical storm as it passes over eastern North Carolina on...
Elsa remains a tropical storm as it approaches Cuba
Hundreds attend the Fourth of July celebration at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Hundreds attend Chesterfield Fourth of July celebration
VSP Trooper M.B. LaSage stopped along I-64 Sunday to pick up an American flag laying on the...
Va. trooper stops to pick up American flag laying on side of highway
Police say the suspect was a passenger in driver Jessica Ryan Moore’s vehicle at the time of...
Police: Virginia woman fatally shot by passenger in her car