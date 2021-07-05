Police: Man dies after shooting in Hopewell park

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died following a shooting in a Hopewell park on July 4th, per a release from Hopewell police.

Officers responded to calls reporting shots fired and a large disturbance in Arlington Park around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived to 2700 Courthouse Road, they found a man unresponsive in the roadway. Police say the man had life-threatening gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

At this time, the man’s identity has not been released as family members are notified.

Several vehicles at the park were damaged by bullets, according to a release from the Hopewell Police Department.

The department is investigating the matter as a death investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

People with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or the P3tips mobile app.

