Police identify two people killed in separate shootings in Henrico

Shootings happened about an hour apart
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified two men killed in two separate shootings just an hour apart in Henrico. At least one more person was hurt in the shootings.

Officers were called out to Fairfield Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday night, where they found two men shot. Steven Milton Whisnant, III, 27, died from his injuries at the scene. The other victim went to the hospital with critical injuries.

The scene stretched from Creighton Road, along Beck Drive to Cushing Drive near the Central Gardens community. Beck Drive remained closed while investigators were on the scene.

Then about an hour later, officers responded to Engleside Drive near Elba Street for gunfire. Marquan Demont Lane, 19, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

It’s not clear if Henrico Police have any suspects in either case. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

