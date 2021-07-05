Healthcare Pros
Planning commission to discuss removal of pedestals along Monument Avenue

Stonewall Jackson Monument being removed.
Stonewall Jackson Monument being removed.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the City of Richmond Planning Commission will discuss the removal of several empty pedestals that formerly held Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

That includes what’s left of the Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury memorials.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration wants them gone, but two weeks ago the commission declined to recommend their removal to the city council.

The governor’s office and several community groups want more public input on what to do with the pedestals before removing them.

The commission also plans to discuss three areas within VCU’s Monroe Park that were home to Confederate memorials as well.

