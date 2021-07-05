Person injured after shooting on I-64 near Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has been injured following a shooting that happened near the Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond.

Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.

All westbound lanes on I-64 were closed for a period of time and traffic was being diverted off at Exit 192. Lanes have now reopened.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.