Person injured after shooting on I-64 near Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond

Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has been injured following a shooting that happened near the Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond.

Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.

All westbound lanes on I-64 were closed for a period of time and traffic was being diverted off at Exit 192. Lanes have now reopened.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

