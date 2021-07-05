Person injured after shooting on I-64 near Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has been injured following a shooting that happened near the Shockoe Valley Bridge in Richmond.
Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.
All westbound lanes on I-64 were closed for a period of time and traffic was being diverted off at Exit 192. Lanes have now reopened.
This is a developing story.
