News to Know for July 5: Deadly Fourth of July weekend; Surfside building demolished; High temperatures

Typical Heat & Humidity

Today will be mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Violence Erupts Over Weekend

Violence erupted across RVA over the Fourth of July weekend.

The first shooting happened on Fairfield Avenue around 11 p.m. last night where two people were shot, with one who was dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. An hour later on Engleside Drive, another man was taken to the hospital after a shooting but later died.

One man has died following a shooting at Arlington Park around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. At this time, the man’s identity has not been released as family members are notified. Several vehicles at the park were damaged by bullets, according to a release from the Hopewell Police Department.

A deceased 22-year-old man has been identified after a shooting that occurred near an apartment complex in Chesterfield Saturday. Police responded to reports of a man laying on the ground around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities identified the man as Darius Royster.

Two men were killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to Richmond police. Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for shooting reports at 3:51 p.m. The victim’s identities have not been released and no suspect information has been found at this time.

On July 3, one juvenile female is dead and a male victim is injured after a shooting occurred at White Oak Village Shopping Center just before 5:30 p.m. The identity of the deceased is being withheld due to age.

Surfside Demolition

Shortly after the demolition, cranes were again in motion at the site, suggesting that crews were back in place in the wee hours of Monday morning to sift through the rubble from above and below.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press that the demolition went “exactly as planned” around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida. (Source: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via WPLG)

Approaching Tropical Storm Elsa has added urgency to the demolition plans with forecasts suggesting there could be strong winds in the area by Monday.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida because of the storm, making federal aid possible.

Chesterfield Firefighter Death

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS reported the death of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a Richmond resident, on Saturday morning. Officials say he died early Saturday after a medical emergency on July 1.

A release from Chesterfield County said the emergency happened during daily physical training, but additional details were not disclosed.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a 26-year-old resident of Richmond. (Tyvaughn Eldridge)

He was surrounded Saturday by family and members of Chesterfield’s Fire and EMS. At this time, the department requested privacy until more details can be released.

Cooling Assistance In Hanover

The Hanover County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for its Cooling Assistance program.

The program helps those eligible cover costs related to cooling a home.

To be eligible, there must be at least one vulnerable person 60 years of age or older, disabled or under the age of 6.

Assitance is based on available funs and first-come, first-serve. Renters will need permission from their landlords to make alterations or improvements to the property.

JMU Pitcher At Squirrels Game

Former James Madison University pitcher Odicci Alexander threw the first pitch during the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ July 4th game.

Alexander, who captured the national spotlight during JMU’s run in the 2021 NCAA College World Series, kicked off the Squirrels’ home game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki | AP)

Alexander has been nominated for “Best Female College Athlete” at the upcoming ESPY Awards, went 18-3 with a 1.71 ERA for the Dukes this year, and was named Softball America’s NCAA Pitcher of the Year.

The Dukes advanced to the College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time in program history.

Final Thought

Life is a mountain. Your goal is to find your path, not to reach the top - Maxime Lagacé

