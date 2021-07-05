Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: Typical heat and humidity

By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 5, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Typical heat and humidity return today with high temperatures back in the 90s. We’re tracking Elsa to see if it will have any impact on Virginia later this week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower possible late. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT: Elsa MIGHT bring us some rain by late next week. Right now it looks like not much if anything, with heavy rain possible for Virginia Beach.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

