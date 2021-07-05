Healthcare Pros
Hundreds attend Chesterfield Fourth of July celebration

Hundreds attend the Fourth of July celebration at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people wearing red, white and blue filled Chesterfield County fairgrounds on Sunday for the county’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

This event is one of several Fourth of July celebrations happening around the Richmond area.

Dozens of families brought their lawn chairs to eat, listen to live music, and set up their spot for the fireworks.

Carmen Williams is visiting from Texas and came to the Fourth of July celebration in Chesterfield to see the fireworks display.

“It feels wonderful to be out in the sun and seeing everyone enjoying themselves with their friends and family,” Williams said.

Fred and Katina Moore were waiting in the parking lot on Sunday afternoon until the gates opened at 5 p.m.

Fred Moore said this celebration means a lot after the pandemic canceled his plans last year.

“We were supposed to go to Boston last year and spend the week in Boston, but because of the pandemic we canceled all of that and pretty much stuck around the house,” he said.

For Fred and others attending the festivities, they say this celebration takes on a deeper meaning as they gather together to watch the fireworks in-person.

“This is good to get out and see people, so this really means a lot to get out and see people,” said Katina Moore.

“People were staying at home. I was staying at home barely doing anything, so its been nice being outside, surrounded by a lot of people and just having fun,” said Rebecca Iracheta, another person attending the county’s Fourth of July celebration.

