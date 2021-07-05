Healthcare Pros
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. The department identified him as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was fatally shot at the club Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two sons.(Source: Family friend, WXIA via CNN)

Police have not yet found the killer.

