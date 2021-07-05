Cold Case: Chesterfield police asking for help solving 1995 Rockwood Park murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are asking for the public’s help solving a cold case murder that occurred in 1995 at Rockwood Park.

On Feb. 26, 1995, around 6:35 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Courthouse Road for a man who was unresponsive in the road.

The victim was shot and was identified as Manuel Antonio Jimenez, 41. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.

