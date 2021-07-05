Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 Virginia residents die in Massachusetts car crash

Two people from Virginia have died in a car crash in Massachusetts.
Two people from Virginia have died in a car crash in Massachusetts.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two people from Virginia have died in a car crash in Massachusetts.

State police say the car was heading north on Route 140 in New Bedford at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree. The 38-year-old male driver and a 35-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say both were from Newport News, Virginia. Their names were not made public.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fatal double shooting
Juvenile female killed, male injured in double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the shooting. Here, officers stand...
Chesterfield police identify man found dead after shooting
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Two men killed in fatal Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond

Latest News

Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
Police say the man, identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, had life-threatening...
Police identify 18-year-old killed in Hopewell park
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 5 million people receive first vaccine dose | More than 9.8 million vaccines distributed
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate increases to 2% | Less than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in last week