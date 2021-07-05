1 charged, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford Road.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One driver was charged with disregarding a traffic signal.
