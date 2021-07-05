1 charged, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford Road.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One driver was charged with disregarding a traffic signal.

