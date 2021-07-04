Healthcare Pros
Virginia history museum hosts July 4th naturalization ceremony

Candidates for citizenship attend a naturalization ceremony on Sunday at the Virginia Museum of...
Candidates for citizenship attend a naturalization ceremony on Sunday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.(Virginia Museum of History & Culture)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thirty people from more than 20 countries will officially become United States citizens Sunday after a naturalization ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

The naturalization ceremony took place on the front terrace of the museum in coordination with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Honorable Roger L. Gregory, chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, officiated the ceremony and administered the Oath of Allegiance.

Watch a video of the 10:30 a.m. ceremony here.

