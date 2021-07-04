Healthcare Pros
Police: Virginia woman fatally shot by passenger in her car

Police say the suspect was a passenger in driver Jessica Ryan Moore’s vehicle at the time of...
Police say the suspect was a passenger in driver Jessica Ryan Moore’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia woman was fatally shot by a passenger in her vehicle as she was driving.

Bedford police say authorities found Jessica Ryan Moore had been shot when they were called to a road south of town around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

News outlets report she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say the suspect was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

They did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

