Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens reopens library

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens has reopened its library.

The Lora Robins Library provides a place for visitors to cool off and read. The space provides a resource for horticulture, botany, botanical art and history, and landscape design.

The library will resume story time at 10 a.m. on July 17.

Book club discussions are held on the second Friday every other month, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. via Zoom.

The gardens also announced it hired a new library and archives manager, Katarina Spears.

