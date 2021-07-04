Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police investigating deadly double shooting at White Oak Village Shopping Center

Police investigating fatal double shooting
Police investigating fatal double shooting(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

9-1-1 dispatchers received several calls related to a shooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. One person succumbed to their injuries on scene at White Oak Village Shopping Center and another was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are working to positively identify the persons involved in this critical incident. Police are still working to notify.

If you have information about this shooting, please call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

