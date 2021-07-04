Healthcare Pros
Harmful algae back at Lake Anna for 4th straight year

Sections of Lake Anna are seeing high levels of bacteria (Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Harmful algae blooms are persisting on Lake Anna, a popular recreational spot in central Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health recently issued an algae notice warning of a harmful bloom on part of the lake.

The Free Lance-Star reports the new advisory marks the fourth straight year with harmful blooms in the man-made lake that cools Dominion Energy’s North Anna nuclear power plant.

The harmful algae is a cyanobacteria that can cause skin rashes and stomach illnesses.

More testing is planned at the lake later this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

