Fredericksburg police locate missing 12-year-old boy

Jaedin Matthews, 12-year-old boy from Fredericksburg, is missing.
Jaedin Matthews, 12-year-old boy from Fredericksburg, is missing.(Fredericksburg Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE: Fredericksburg police say 12-year-old Jaedin Matthews has been safely located and he is unharmed.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Fredericksburg Police Department is searching to find a 12-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday.

Jaedin Matthews was last seen at 3:05 p.m. when he left his home in the 1000 block of River Walk Street, near Sunshine Ballpark.

Police say Matthews was on foot walking toward the Central Park Townhomes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shirt, and black pants.

As of 5:45 p.m., Matthews has been missing for more than two hours.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

