Forecast: Perfect weather ahead for holiday weekend

Temperatures climb back to the 90s for the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous day of weather ahead with low humidity and sunny skies.

4TH OF JULY: SUNDAY: Partly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT: Elsa MIGHT bring us some rain by late next week. We’ll be tracking it!

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

