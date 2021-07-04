11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes

Healthcare Pros
Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fireworks were blamed for a house fire that left 11 occupants between two houses displaced on July 4th in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the home on Oakshire Circle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, flames were showing from the home’s roof. The home next to it was also damaged by the fire.

An investigation revealed improperly discarded fireworks started the fire, which caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

