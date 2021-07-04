Chesterfield police identify man found dead after shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified the man who was found dead after a fatal shooting near Pocoshock Ridge Apartments.

Police responded to reports of a man laying on the ground around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Once police arrived to the 5500 block of Handel Court, they found the man had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities identified the man as Darius Royster, a 22-year-old resident of Bareback Terrace.

Chesterfield County Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.