Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Breathtaking’: Organization pays off mortgage for fallen trooper’s family

Fallen Virginia State Police Trooper II Nathan-Michael Smith poses with his wife, Jennifer, and...
Fallen Virginia State Police Trooper II Nathan-Michael Smith poses with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children. The family's mortgage was recently paid by a foundation devoted to supporting veterans, first responders and more.(Tunnels to Towers Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly six years after the death of a Virginia state trooper, a foundation announced it would pay off the home mortgage for his wife and two children.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it paid off the mortgage for Virginia State Police Trooper II Nathan-Michael Smith, who died of injuries sustained in a car crash when rushing to assist another officer on Sept. 21, 2015.

Smith’s family’s Hanover home was included in 19 mortgages paid by the foundation in honor of Independence Day.

“I am brought to tears thinking about our home being paid off by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. This was our first home together, a home we worked and prayed to get for years,” said Smith’s wife, Jennifer, in a release. “When Nate passed it was devastating that he wouldn’t get to live in the dream house we worked so hard to purchase. Being able to say I don’t have the burden of paying a monthly mortgage as a single parent is just breathtaking.”

The foundation’s “Fallen First Responder Program” pays mortgage costs for families of officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children.

“We cannot replace the loss of a husband and father but we can make sure these families can stay in the place they called home,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Tunnel to Towers plans to deliver 200 additional mortgage payoffs across the country by the end of the year, according to a Friday release.

For more information on the foundation, which honors New York Firefighter Stephen Siller and sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Two men killed in fatal Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting
Chesterfield police are investigating a potential drowning. (Source: RNN)
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting
Chesterfield police are investigating the fatal crash.
Police say speed likely contributed to fatal crash; minor transported to hospital
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the shooting. Here, officers stand...
Chesterfield police identify man found dead after shooting

Latest News

Two kids are selling lemonade and snacks to raise money for school clothes
Kids sell lemonade to make money for school clothes
New York Deli rooftop venue renderings
New York Deli in Carytown hits funding goal for new rooftop venue
Wildlife Groups ask people to take down bird feeders and bird baths as more birds fall ill.
Wildlife experts urge people to take down feeders as birds fall ill
The meeting will take place on July 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
Date announced for public meeting on George Wythe High School construction