Two men killed in fatal Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are dead after a Saturday afternoon shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to a release from Richmond police.

Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for shooting reports at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and both men died at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. The victim’s identities have not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

This is a developing story.

