Police say speed likely contributed to fatal crash; minor transported to hospital

Chesterfield police are investigating the fatal crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fatal crash on Hull Street Road killed a 38-year-old man and caused injuries to a minor passenger, according to Chesterfield County police.

A Saturday release states a 2005 Ford Mustang was driving east on Hull Street when the car veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Officials responded to the scene at 8600 Hull Street Road, near Broadstone Road, around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

“At this point, the investigation indicates speed contributed to this crash,” law enforcement officers said in a release.

John Robert Thomas, a 38-year-old man from Midlothian, was identified as the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A minor who was in the car was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

