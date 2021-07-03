Healthcare Pros
Officials say 26-year-old firefighter recruit died after medical emergency during training

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a 26-year-old resident of Richmond.(Tyvaughn Eldridge)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield officials say a 26-year-old recruit died Sunday morning following a medical emergency during physical training.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS reported the death of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a Richmond resident, on Saturday morning. Officials say he died early Saturday after a medical emergency on July 1.

A release from Chesterfield County said the emergency happened during daily physical training, but additional details were not disclosed.

He was surrounded Saturday by family and members of Chesterfield’s Fire and EMS.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and our sincere condolences go out to Firefighter Eldredge’s family and friends,” stated a release from Chesterfield County. “This is a tragic loss of an amazing young man who made the commitment to serve his community.”

At this time, the department requested privacy until more details can be released.

