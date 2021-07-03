Healthcare Pros
Marine guilty of involuntary manslaughter in hazing death

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017.(U.S. Army)
By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A member of an elite group of U.S. Marines has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret while the men served in Africa.

The U.S. Navy said Friday that Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was found not guilty of felony murder.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 27.5 years in prison.

Madera-Rodriguez belongs to a special operations group in the Marines known as the Raiders.

Prosecutors said he, another Raider and two Navy SEALs conspired to humiliate Army Green Beret Logan Melgar in 2017.

Melgar died of strangulation.

Madera-Rodriguez is the last of the four servicemembers to face a court-martial. He also was the only one to plead not guilty.

