Man pleads guilty to conspiring to bring meth from Georgia to Va.

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to bring methamphetamine from Georgia into Lee and Wise counties.

According to police, Cory Austin Hamond, a 23-year-old man from Wise County, purchased a significant amount of meth from co-defendant Daniel Rowland and others in Georgia. Hammond then transported the drugs into Lee and Wise County for redistribution, according to court records.

A post from Virginia State Police states Hammond admitted to buying more than 500 grams of meth between July 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Hammond pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, and one count of distributing meth.

Hamond is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena Busscher is prosecuting the case.

