Man killed in early morning shooting

Chesterfield police are investigating a potential drowning. (Source: RNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators say it occurred in the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police were called for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man that had been shot; he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the victim’s identity is being withheld.

Police continue their investigation into this incident, and as anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

