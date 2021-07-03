Kids sell lemonade to make money for school clothes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two kids are working hard July 3-4, raising money to help buy clothes for school.

Junior and Peyton Morris are selling lemonade, Kool-Aid, and other snacks at their grandparents house in Scottsville.

Peyton will be going into kindergarten this fall. She asked if she and her brother could help out the family and raise some money.

“I want them to learn that it’s not about money,” mother Jessica Moses said. “It’s about being nice to other people and respecting everybody. I want my kids to be kind and I’d rather for them to do something they like doing instead of going out and getting in trouble.”

The lemonade stand will also be set up July 3 from 11 a.m. until dark at 6110 Jefferson Mill Road in Scottsville, VA.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.