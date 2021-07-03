Healthcare Pros
JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander to throw Flying Squirrels’ first pitch on July 4th

James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World...
James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former James Madison University pitcher Odicci Alexander will throw the first pitch during the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ July 4th game.

Alexander, who captured the national spotlight during JMU’s run in the 2021 NCAA College World Series, will kick off the Squirrels’ home game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Alexander has been nominated for “Best Female College Athlete” at the upcoming ESPY Awards, went 18-3 with a 1.71 ERA for the Dukes this year, and was named Softball America’s NCAA Pitcher of the Year. The Dukes advanced to the College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time in program history.

The Boydton, Virginia, native will continue her career professionally with USSSA Pride and Athletes Unlimited.

Alexander will throw a ceremonial first pitch on Sunday prior to the game at 6:05 p.m. The gates at open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at this link or by calling 804-359-3866.

