Hopewell: VDOT to hold meeting on proposed Ashland Street extension

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the public are asked to join the Virginia Department of Transportation for an information meeting on a street extension in Hopewell.

VDOT is holding a public meeting July 7 to discuss the proposed extension of Ashland Street from Courthouse Road to Colonial Corner Drive.

“The primary purpose of the project is to improve connectivity to existing commercial properties and create more opportunities for additional economic development in the area,” per a VDOT release.

The project will include sidewalks and a wider roadway cross section, allowing space for cyclists.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Welcome Center, 4100 Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell.

Comments about the project can be submitted at the meeting or until July 17 by mailing them to Noyan Erermis, project manager at Virginia Department of Transportation: 2430 Pine Forest Drive, South Chesterfield, VA 23834-9002.

Comments can also be emailed to noyan.erermis@vdot.virginia.gov. Reference “UPC 109265 Ashland Street Extension Public Comments” in the subject line.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at (804) 524-6091 or TDD/TTY 711.

Learn more about the project at this link.

