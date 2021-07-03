Hanover celebrates volunteers, closes vaccination center

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hamburgers, hot dogs and a lot of “thank-you’s” marked the closure of Hanover County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Hanover County celebrated on Thursday the 51,000 vaccines administered at the clinic and the volunteers who made it possible.

The clinic was open at Ashland Junction Shopping Center from Jan. 29 to June 25. With more than 50,000 vaccines administered, the clinic ranked 15th out of 4,000 organizations in the state.

“It’s not the largest clinic in Virginia, but I have never seen a more efficient clinic than this one right here,” said Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District. “This is the gold standard in COVID vaccination.”

“You have done what we needed to do for our residents in their time of need,” said County Administrator John A. Budesky to a crowd of volunteers. “I’ve been so humbled by the work of so many to make a difference in our community.”

Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor said Hanover County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state.

Several organizations were honored for their contributions to the efforts, including Sherwin Williams, Reynolds Community College, Episcopal Churches of Hanover County, The Hanover NAACP, Randolph-Macon College and the Ashland Kiwanis Club.

