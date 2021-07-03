Forecast: Perfect holiday weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous weekend of weather ahead with low humidity and sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with low humidity. A gorgeous day! Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.

4TH OF JULY: SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Elsa could bring us some rain by late next week. We’ll be tracking it!

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers & storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers & storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

