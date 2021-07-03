The Diamond’s fireworks display takes on special meaning this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the many places you’ll be able to catch Fourth of July fireworks is at The Diamond in Richmond. This year, putting on the big show has special meaning.

The pandemic put a damper on last year’s annual tradition, and although the show went on, the crowds couldn’t be there to take in the sights and sounds of the holiday. This year’s event is about helping the community heal as the nation begins to recover.

“We’re really proud here, the Squirrels, that we’re a part of the healing process. People walk through those gates and the pain and suffering of the pandemic, at whatever level it has been for each individual person, it just gets put on pause for a couple of hours,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrel’s vice president and chief operating officer.

He’s expecting a full stadium Sunday for the Flying Squirrels’ game followed by the big fireworks display.

”People will also gather outside the ballpark and on rooftops and outside in picnics. We always say the Flying Squirrels affect way more people than just here in the ballpark,” Parney said. “The ‘oohs’ and the ‘ahhs’ of people in general, but what I really enjoy seeing is the 4 year olds on dad or granddad’s neck. I get emotional just thinking about it.”

“After a tough year, just coming together means so much.”

Parney says Fourth of July fireworks at The Diamond is a Richmond tradition spanning several generations.

“It’s our responsibility to pull it off every single year, and we do that with smiles on our face and a lot of cheer in our heart,” Parney said.

Ticket for the Independence Day game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are available at this link or by calling 804-359-3866.

Former James Madison University pitcher Odicci Alexander will throw the first pitch at 6:05 p.m., and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

