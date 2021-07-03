Chesterfield police investigate fatal shooting after man found dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead near Pocoshock Ridge Apartments.

Police responded to reports of a man laying on the ground around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Once police arrived to the 5500 block of Handel Court, they found the man had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

At this time, the victim’s identity is being withheld.

Chesterfield County Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

