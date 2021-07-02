Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘We were definitely a little shocked’: Va. family stranded after driveway washes away overnight

A Hanover County family is stranded after part of their driveway washed away overnight.
A Hanover County family is stranded after part of their driveway washed away overnight.(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover County family is basically stranded in their home due to severe weather overnight.

The long rocky driveway leading to the Williams family’s home washed away overnight, leaving gaping holes in the ground.

“Everything was fine last night,” said Anna Williams.

The steady flow of a creek nearby surrounded by wilderness is what drew the Williams out to rural Hanover County. However, that serenity quickly changed overnight.

“We were definitely a little shocked,” Williams said. “My husband was on his way to work and got to this part of the driveway and called me and said it’s not happening.”

Williams spoke with NBC12 by phone from across the nearly 10-yard gap. The first-time homeowners are now basically stranded from the rest of Montpelier.

“It feels a little isolated - we’re on our own little island right now,” Williams said.

Isolated but not really alone. Williams posted to Facebook asking for help on how to fix the problem.

“What do we do?!? We have no idea who to even call or what to do and I am pregnant with two children and my husband can’t get to work and I’m worried about an emergency,” she wrote. “Can someone please advise us what to do?

Responses poured in.

“We had a lot of neighbors and really awesome people who helped us and gave us different phone numbers to call and contractors to try,” Williams said.

However, a solution is not that simple. Part of the driveway that leads to the home is not technically their property.

“So we have two neighbors that own a small portion here and then another family that owns from I guess here to our property,” Williams said.

While there are a lot of logistics involved, a contracting crew was able to make it out to assess the damage Friday morning. However, repair work may not happen right away.

“With it being Fourth of July weekend and everyone taking the weekend off, I think they were having a little issue finding trucks [and supplies],” Williams said.

There is a partial footbridge nearby which could get the family out on foot, but their cars are still trapped.

Meanwhile, the family of four - with another little one on the way - is trying to stay optimistic and thankful for all the help they have received thus far.

“I was surprisingly shocked by the amount of love that we received,” Williams said. “Now I know we picked the right place to live.”

The Williams do have family to stay with as repair work is done on the washed-out driveway.

Lightning strike cause of Richmond house fire

Meanwhile, the damage was seen elsewhere in metro-Richmond. A lightning strike started a fire at a Richmond home Thursday evening.

Chesterfield first responders were also called to a downed powerline that sparked a fire Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

Elsa is a category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph in the eastern Caribbean.
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
Elsa now a category 1 hurricane
Elsa now a category 1 hurricane
Forecast: Fantastic holiday weekend of weather ahead
Friday Forecast: Morning Rain, then drying out this afternoon
Friday Forecast: Morning Rain, then drying out this afternoon