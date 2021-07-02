Virginia airports receive 2.1 million in federal funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several Virginia airports are receiving $2,168,854 in federal funding from the US. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements, including some in Central Virginia.

One of the airports receiving funding is the Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland which will be receiving $388,888 to restore more than 5,000 feet on a runway.

Dinwiddie County Airport and Industrial Authority in Petersburg is receiving $300,000 to update their master plan and layout plan of the airport to remedy issues and anticipate future development.

The funding was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which has specific legislation for funding Virginian airports.

Other airports receiving funding are the following.

New River Valley Airport

Franklin Regional Airport

Leesburg Executive Airport

Lee County Airport

