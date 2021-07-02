Healthcare Pros
UVA not allowing marijuana, cannabis products

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though recreational marijuana is now legal in the commonwealth, it is still banned at the University of Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports possession, use, and distribution of marijuana and cannabis products is not allowed in UVA buildings, residences, and public areas.

The marijuana ban includes people visiting UVA Grounds or attending university-sponsored events.

