RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes are closed on I-95 south in Richmond due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash occurred near Chamberlayne Ave. Exit 76.

There is currently a 1.5-mile backup.

Drivers should expect delays.

