Subsidizing spokes: Amazon to reimburse bicycling employees

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Amazon is adding a new commuter benefit for its employees to encourage bicycling to work.

The company announced a new program Thursday to reimburse employees up to $400 a month for the costs of using a bicycle to commute to work.

The benefit can reimburse the cost of using a bike-sharing program, parking and even maintenance to cover two tune-ups a year.

The monthly benefit varies from city to city; Amazon has a large corporate presence in Seattle, Bellevue, Washington; Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

In Seattle, the company said more than 20% of employees walk or bike to work.

