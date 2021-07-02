Healthcare Pros
Sheriff's office: Barricade situation ends with suspect setting house on fire, human remains found

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that a barricade situation ended with the suspect...
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that a barricade situation ended with the suspect setting the house on fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that a barricade situation ended with the suspect setting the house on fire.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Deputies were assisting the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals in an attempt to find a wanted suspect in the 3700 block of West Catharpin Road.

The suspect had active warrants through Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, Colonial Heights Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for firearms, larceny and probation violations.

While authorities were at the home trying to serve warrants, a person inside fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers.

A deputy shot back and the suspect barricaded himself inside.

“Additional shots were then fired by the suspect at deputies who had set up a perimeter outside the home. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting,” a release said.

Negotiators tried to get the suspect to surrender over the next eight hours, during which time the suspect told officials that he has several improvised explosive devices.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the suspect “made statements to the negotiators and set fire to the home while still refusing to surrender.”

Due to the potential threat of improvised explosives and heavy fire, the suspect was unable to be rescued.

Around noon on Friday, human remains were found inside the burned home.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner for identification.

