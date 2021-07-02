Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rep. Cline introduces amendment to look into origins of COVID

Sixth district congressman Ben Cline (R) introduced an amendment Thursday in the State and...
Sixth district congressman Ben Cline (R) introduced an amendment Thursday in the State and Foreign appropriations bill to declassify intel related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of COVID-19.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sixth district congressman Ben Cline (R) introduced an amendment Thursday in the State and Foreign appropriations bill to declassify intel related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of COVID-19.

“We deserve answers about the origins of this virus so I put in an amendment to declassify the intelligence that we already have about the Wuhan lab, about who got sick, when they got sick,” said Cline.

The amendment was shot down by Democrats, but a similar bill was approved by the Senate.

Cline also fought to rein in spending on several appropriations bills, and voted against the agriculture appropriations bill for not money to help farmers.

“Every dollar has to be stretched so that we can help the farmers as it is, but if we’re diverting money that could go to farmers to spend on things like green new deal, climate conservation core, then that is a waste in my view of tax payer dollars and that’s why I voted no,” said Cline.

Cline has been offering amendments on appropriation bills across the board.

“It’s my first year on the appropriations committee, they’re not happy that I’m up there offering amendments to every bill, trying to shrink the size of the federal government, trying to cut back and return more money to the tax payers, but that’s what voters sent me to do,” said Cline.

Cline says he believes the current level of federal spending will cripple future generations.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are grieving the loss of Ta'Meyah Caldwell, who they say was shot and killed at...
‘I want justice for my sister’: Family grieves woman killed in Petersburg shooting
On June 2, police arrested 31-year-old Sherrell Rivera, the child’s mother, in the death.
Chesterfield mother charged with murder in methadone death of toddler
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Hanover.
22-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Crews rescue trapped person after building collapse in Washington DC
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green...
Marine guilty of involuntary manslaughter in hazing death
An inside look at the burnt Virginia Avenue Elementary School in Petersburg.
Fire at closed Petersburg elementary school that recently sold for $1 deemed ‘suspicious’
The outside of Monticello Animal Hospital
Caring for your dogs on the Fourth
Inside look at burnt Virginia Avenue School in Petersburg