Preparing for the financial cost of getting a new pet

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Adopting a new dog can be one of the best days of your life but be prepared with how much money you’re going to spend caring for that little pup.

First there’s the adoption fee. That’s usually anywhere from $50 to $100, sometimes more. Then you need to license your dog wherever you live, another $20. It’s going to cost you at least $200 a year to feed your dog. That number can go a lot higher depending on your brand choice and the treats you buy.

Start-up supplies will set you back $150-$350. And they are cute, so you’ll likely indulge and spoil your new buddy. Then you have to consider the vet bills visits and vaccinations. That could be around $700 the first year. Flea and heartworm medications can be around $50 bucks a month. If you get your dog microchipped, it’s another $50.

Spay and neuter costs can range from $50 to $300. Consider adopting a pet from a shelter. You can usually get a massive discount on all of those vet services if you go through them.

