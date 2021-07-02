Old J.R. Tucker High School being demolished | New school to open in August

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews have begun demolishing the old J.R. Tucker High School in preparation for the new building to open in August.

Henrico County Public Schools released a video showing the old building in the early stages of phased demolition. Before the final demolition, Henrico County Police and Fire Crews will use the partially torn down building for training.

Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and outbuildings for the new school.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.