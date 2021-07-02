Healthcare Pros
Old J.R. Tucker High School being demolished | New school to open in August

Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and...
Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and outbuildings for the new school.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews have begun demolishing the old J.R. Tucker High School in preparation for the new building to open in August.

Henrico County Public Schools released a video showing the old building in the early stages of phased demolition. Before the final demolition, Henrico County Police and Fire Crews will use the partially torn down building for training.

Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and outbuildings for the new school.

