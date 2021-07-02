NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit Washington DC Thursday night

WASHINGTON DC (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Washington DC area on Thursday night.

An EF-0 tornado touched down at H Street NE Corridor into Kingman Park. Maximum wind speeds were at 80 mph.

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Cherrydale in Arlington, Virginia and traveled more than four miles near 6th Street and Constitution Avenue NW at D.C.’s National Mall. This tornado had maximum wind speeds of 90 mph.

Both touched down around 9 p.m.

